Nothing is more important than family. Spending time with them and creating memories is the best thing anyone can do. Recently, actor Ajay Devgn did the same and spent 'scared' brunch time with his wife Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug. The Drishyam actor shared a picture on his social media with the caption, "Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch." Taking the same picture, Kajol re-shared the picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as "I agree... memories need to recorded." Ajay Devgn's Hilarious Response on Kajol's Influence in Decision-Making at Home Will Leave You in Stitches! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Ajay Devgn and Kajol's post Here:

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and their Kids (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Instgaram)

