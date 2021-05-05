Ajay Sharma who has worked as an editor on films like Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan, and the Amazon series Bandish Bandits, passed away last night. Shriya Pilgaonkar confirmed the news, expressing that she is devastated after hearing the news.

Check Shriya's Tweet Below:

Devasted is an understatement 💔 We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense . — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) May 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)