The epic face-off between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff at a recent event has become the talk of the town. The Bollywood stars, who were among the speakers at the India Today Conclave 2024, treated the audience at the event to some action-packed moments. The video shared by Akshay on Instagram showcases him and his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star engaged in a thrilling showdown. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Song ‘Wallah Habibi’ Out: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Peppy Track Is an Absolute Banger (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)