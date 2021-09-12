Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia passed away on September 8. To which, many celebs as well as PM Modi offered condolences to the deceased's family. Now, Akshay has personally thanked Narendra Modi via Twitter for penning an emotional letter after his mother's demise.

Check It Out:

Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all🙏🏻Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe pic.twitter.com/22lDjZfEE6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)