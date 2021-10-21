Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Thursday (October 21) and expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for India’s 100 crore vaccination milestone. Akshay wrote, "Incredibly proud day for India as we crossed the 100 crore vaccination milestone. A billion thanks @narendramodi ji, and to every frontline worker. They have done what other countries cannot even imagine. Proud. #VaccineCentury."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Incredibly proud day for India as we crossed the 100 crore vaccination milestone. A billion thanks @narendramodi ji, and to every frontline worker. जो दूसरे देश सोच भी नहीं सकते वो कर दिखाया। गर्व है। #VaccineCentury — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2021

