Akshay Kumar's upcoming action film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has been the talk of the town since its announcement in 2023. The excitement has doubled as Tiger Shroff joins Akshay as a lead actor in the film. Helmed by the popular director Ali Abbas Zafar, the talented filmmaker celebrates his 42nd birthday on January 17. Khiladi Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram stories to wish his dear friend and director a very happy birthday. Sharing his Instagram stories, Akshay wrote, "May life give you many Bade and Chote reasons to be happy always. Happy birthday @aliabbaszafar. Love & prayers. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is reportedly slated for an Eid release this year. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Look Rough and Tough in This New Still From Ali Abbas Zafar’s Action Thriller (View Pic).

Akshay Kumar on his Insta stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

