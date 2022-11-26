The makers of An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana released a new song titled "Aap Jaisa Koi" from the movie and it's ah-mazing. Sung by Zahrah S Khan and Altamash Faridi, the melody sees Malaika Arora in the shoes of Zeenat Aman in this remix version of "Baat Ban Jaye" from the 1980’s film Qurbani. Malla and Ayushmann's sexy dance moves give this song a 2022 twist. Have a look! An Action Hero Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat Race for Survival and Revenge in This Intriguing Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch "Aap Jaisa Koi" Song:

Watch the Original Song:

