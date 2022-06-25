Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Anek, which had released in theatres on May 27 now will be streaming on an OTT platform soon. As the political thriller, which is helmed by Anubhav Sinha is all set to stream on Netflix from June 26. The movie explores north-east conflict and unfolds story of an Indian fighting for nation’s peace. Anek Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Anubhav Sinha’s Brave Film Struggles To Work Its Politics Through an Uneven Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

Have a Look:

Anek hurdles, ek goal! #Anek, arrives on June 26, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/rHDlIxiN1U — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 24, 2022

