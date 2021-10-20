On October 20, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryah Khan's bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai court. With this, King Khan's son will continue to stay in Arthur Road jail for god knows how many days now. As soon as Aryan's bail plea was denied by the judiciary, miffed netizens slammed the country's system and stood in support of SRK and his family. FYI, Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship. Check out the reactions below.

Umm...

#AryanKhanBail denied again. Judiciary was the main pillar of democracy which has crumbled under a regressive and blatant political regime. — Bandit (@BanditOnYour6) October 20, 2021

So True

what the hell is this going on in our country #AryanKhan has not done anything then also he is in jail since 3 oct what is his fault not a single #drug was found from him then also he is and today without any argument bail application got rejected is this our law #AryanKhanBail — Ashu (@srkian_ashu) October 20, 2021

Democracy?

Court reserved bail order for 5 days in order to reject it in 5 minutes. A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE. #AryanKhanBail — Mr VEER (@EVASIVEVEER) October 20, 2021

Well...

'Travesty of Justice'

Bail rejected for #AryanKhan. This is gross injustice and absolute harassment . #AryanKhan must immediately move the Hon'ble Bombay HC against this travesty of Justice. Remember Bail not Jail & Innocent until proven Guilty is the legal jurisprudence #AryanKhanBail — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) October 20, 2021

