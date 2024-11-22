Baby John's song ‘Nain Matakka’, the first single featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh will be released on November 25. Varun Dhawan the teaser and captioned it, "Vibe. Tribe. Baby John Vibe," on Instagram, giving a sneak peek of the song. Directed by Kalees, the film’s music is creating a buzz online. The much-awaited movie will hit theatres on December 25. ‘Baby John’ Taster Cut: ‘Looking Like Kiara’! Fans Shocked by Keerthy Suresh’s Unrecognisable Glimpse in Promo of Varun Dhawan’s ‘Theri’ Remake.

‘Nain Matakka’ Teaser Sets the Stage for a Musical Treat in ‘Baby John’

