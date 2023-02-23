The buzz is rife that Indraneil Sengupta’s ex Barkha Sengupta has found love again. A source revealed to HT that she is dating actor-producer Ashish Sharma. The source was quoted as saying, “The two started dating [sometime] last year. Barkha is an extremely private person and doesn’t like talking about her personal life. She wants to stay away from any kind of publicity, especially around her relationships. However, the two never shy away from going out together in public. They have been friends first and then love kicked in.” However, neither Barkha nor Ashish have made any official statement about their relationship. TMKOC Actor Sacchin Shrof to Get Married on February 25 – Reports.

Barkha Sengupta Dating Ashish Sharma

