Fans were surprised to see Ranbir Kapoor's delightful cameo in the new Disney+ Hotstar film, Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The actor plays himself and appears in the fag end of the "Bijli" song, and then also has a conversation scene with Vicky and Kiara's characters. But did you know Ranbir has done another cameo for his Sanju co-star? The actor appeared in the last scene of the 2018 film Love Per Square Foot, that had starred Kaushal and Angira Dhar, which is now available to watch on Netflix. Govinda Naam Mera: Ranbir Kapoor ‘Made Maximum Impact in Limited Time’ in Vicky Kaushal-Starrer, Says Twitterati on RK’s Cameo in the Disney+ Hotstar Film.

Watch the Cameo Below:

