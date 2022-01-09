After reports of Vidya Balan being a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was doing rounds on the internet, the makers of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s horror-comedy have come forward to speak about the rumour. They have clearly refuted the report of Vidya Balan being a part of the film. The actress was the lead in Priyadarshan's 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Statement from #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 makers: The recent rumours of Vidya Balan being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are untrue. The lead starcast of the film include Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 9, 2022

