Salman Khan remains as dynamic as ever! On December 6, the Bollywood superstar arrived in Dubai, gearing up for his Da-Bangg Reloaded 2024 Tour. Despite facing various threats and security breaches recently, Salman attended the press conference with his usual confidence and poise. When asked about the upcoming performance, he responded simply yet warmly, saying, “Bohot achcha laga ( Really liked it)” Apart from Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and Tamannaah Bhatia were also present at the press conference. Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour: Salman Khan To Perform in Dubai in December Amid Rising Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and Other Celebs To Also Join.

Salman Khan Shares Excitement for Dabangg Reloaded Show

