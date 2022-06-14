Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva's trailer is all set to release on June 15. And so ahead of the big day, Alia took to Instagram stories and shared her excitement for the same and also revealed how she hasn't slept for a week waiting for her film's trailer. She also added that she's so nervous that she watched the trailer 25-30 times. Brahmastra Part One – Shiva: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Rugged Poster Along With His ‘Nandi Astra’ Revealed Ahead of the Film’s Trailer Launch!

Watch Video:

A special message from Isha ❤️ The trailer of Brahmāstra arrives tomorrow. Are you ready? 🔥#Brahmastra#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/QfzTGeG5Xw — BRAHMĀSTRA (@BrahmastraFilm) June 14, 2022

