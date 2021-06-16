Veteran actor Chandrashekar is no more. He was 97. His son Ashok informed ETimes, "Daddy passed away in sleep. He had no issues with his health. He was in the hospital for a day, last Thursday. We brought him back home and had kept all facilities including oxygen at our disposal if the need would arise. He was okay last night. The end was peaceful. We plan to perform the last rites at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle today at 4 pm." The actor has been part of several movies and also played a key role in Ramayan.

Today is 94th birthday of actor Chandrashekhar. Former president of Cine & TV artists association, played crucial role in its formation. pic.twitter.com/QnSCqA9TjC — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) July 7, 2017

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)