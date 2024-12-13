Amid the outcry over an alleged paper leak during the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th Preliminary Exam on Friday, December 13, an incident occurred that fueled the protests. Candidates alleged a question paper leak, leading to protests at the venue. Amid this, Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh slapped a BPSC aspirant protesting outside an examination centre in the city. A video of Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh slapping an aspirant has surfaced on social media. BPSC PT Exam Date: Bihar Public Service Commission Preliminary Test To Be Held As Scheduled on December 13, Says Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar.

Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh Slaps BPSC Aspirant

VIDEO | Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh slaps a #BPSC aspirant protesting outside an examination centre in the city. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/dDE0l8BX8t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2024

