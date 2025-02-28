Chhaava, the historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, has crossed the INR 400 crore milestone within 14 days of its release. On its 14th day, the film earned INR 13.60 crore, a drop from the previous day’s collection of INR 25.02 crore. Despite the dip, Laxman Utekar’s directorial continues its strong run at the box office, with its total earnings in India reaching INR 411.46 crore. ‘Chhaava’ Set for Telugu Release on ‘Popular Demand’; Vicky Kaushal’s Blockbuster Historical Drama to Hit Screens on March 7.

‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection

The victory march continues... #Chhaava maintains its sensational run, and its impressive Week 2 biz is clear proof of its unstoppable momentum... It stands tall among the biggest hits of the #Hindi film industry. The all-important question is: what will be #Chhaava's *lifetime… pic.twitter.com/nMIcxd9cfM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2025

