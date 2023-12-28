Vicky Kaushal shares a reflective message as he concludes filming for Chhava. On his Instagram, the actor posted behind-the-scenes moments from the last day on set this year, expressing gratitude for completing the most significant action sequence of his career. Looking ahead to 2024, he declares a renewed hunger for more challenges, closing his post with the hashtag #Chhava. Chhava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Period Drama to Go on Floors in October – Reports.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)