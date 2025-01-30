Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' much-anticipated film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is all set to storm into theatres tomorrow. The film has generated immense hype with its action-packed trailer and songs. Audience excitement has been clearly reflected across social media and advance bookings, as everyone eagerly awaits this action spectacle on the big screen. Amidst the rising anticipation, the makers have

The makers of Deva have taken a highly creative approach to introduce audiences to the different aspects of the character of DEVA—Danger, Extreme, Violence, and Attitude. In an innovative build-up leading up to release day, Shahid shared a perfectly curated grid on his social media, featuring different videos highlighting DEVA’s personality that showcase each of these elements. This unique presentation not only enhances the viewer experience but has also further amplified excitement for the film's release.

Moreover, Deva is also highly awaited by the masses and single screen audiences. While the trailer set the perfect tone for its release, the song "Bhasad Macha" left everyone stunned and was immensely loved by the audience. Adding to the frenzy, the audio of the title rap song, "Marji Cha Maalik", was released due to public demand, further fueling the film’s craze among fans. The film also received tremendous love from the audience on the promotional spree when the lead cast went to Delhi. ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde Promote Their Movie in Style at Delhi’s Sharda University (Watch Videos).

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is an electrifying action thriller set to release in cinemas worldwide on Friday January 31, 2025.

