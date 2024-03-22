Preity Zinta’s Instagram post offers a delightful flashback moment not only for herself but also for her fans and admirers of Shah Rukh Khan. The actress shared a throwback video showcasing a memorable dance rehearsal session for an award show alongside the Bollywood icon. Despite battling with sleep deprivation for two consecutive days, Preity recalls being uplifted by King Khan’s infectious charm and well-timed humour. The throwback video depicts SRK effortlessly guiding Preity through their routine. She even mentioned, “The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in Jiya Jale.” Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan in This Pretty Woman Poster Reminds Us of Kal Ho Na Ho.

Preity Zinta’s Flashback Friday Post With Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

