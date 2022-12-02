The movie Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the performances and the screenplay in this dark thriller have opened to positive response from critics. Many have given thumbs up for Kartik’s role as Dr Freddy Ginwala. His attempt to try a different character has been lauded. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics on Freddy. Freddy Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan Plays Against Type and Emerges Victorious in This Dark Thriller With Alaya F in Good Form as Well!

India Today – Kartik’s belief in going out of the box and pushing the envelope as an actor to try something different is commendable.

Financial Express – From the screenplay and cinematography to the direction and acting, Freddy is a must-watch. Kartik Aaryan has once again given us an excellent performance, proving that he can play any character and cannot be stereotyped.

Hindustan Times – Showing Kartik in a never-seen-before avatar, the film brilliantly encapsulates the complexities and eccentricities of his character. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Freddy terrifies you, scares you and at some places, simply creeps you out.

Times Now – The one prevailing thought you will get while watching this twisted tale of love is thatFreddy is an out-an-out Kartik Aaryan show. The actor, usually relegated to romance or comedy in cinema, is a chameleon in slipping into the psyche of a disturbed individual with shocking ease.

