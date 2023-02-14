Hera Pheri 3 fans are in for a treat as reports suggest that Akshay Kumar might be returning to play Raju once again for the franchise which means we will see the actor alongside Paresh Rawal's Babu bhaiya and Suniel Shetty's Shyaam. Soon Akshay Kumar's announcement of being part of this Anees Bazmee directorial to be confirmed soon. Hera Pheri 3 to Star Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan? Director Anees Bazmee Clears the Air on Casting Rumours.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)