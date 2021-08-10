If there is one thing that no one will ever forget about Hrithik Roshan, it is his iconic dance move for the song "Ek Pal Ka Jeena". The actor recreated the dance with filmmaker Farah Khan recently and had fans going gaga over it. Hrithik's Bang Bang co-star Katrina Kaif also cold not help an drop a comment on the video. She commented, "Mummmyyyyyyyyyyyy", with a red heart emoji.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

