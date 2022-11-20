Hrithik Roshan has finally spoken up and cleared the air over rumours regarding him and Saba Azad moving in together. The buzz was rife that the actor and his girlfriend would be moving in together in an apartment worth Rs 100 crore. The actor took to Twitter confirmed saying, “There is no truth to this.” Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to Move In Together in a Luxurious Property Worth Rs 100 Crore – Reports.

Hrithik Roshan On Moving In With Saba Azad

There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

