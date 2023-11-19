Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are having a gala time in Ahmedabad watching the thrilling ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia. The final match is being played at Narendra Modi stadium and multiple celebs are in attendance. Now, amid many pics and videos going viral online, a clip of Ranveer and Deepika has surfaced on the internet which sees the couple singing the national anthem right before the match. DeepVeer flaunting their patriotic side and how! ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Netizens Demand SRK's Kabir Khan From Chak De! India For Men in Blue During IND vs AUS Clash – Here's Why.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Singing National Anthem:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)