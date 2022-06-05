Pictures and videos from IIFA Awards 2022 have taken social media by storm. But the cutest video that you’ll see on the internet is the one where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are seen cheering and dancing with Abhishek Bachchan. AB not just lit up the IIFA Awards with his impeccable performance, but he won hearts with this cute act with his adorable family. This video of the trio is sure to brighten up your day! IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan – Check Out The Power-Packed Performances Of Bollywood Celebs At The Awards Ceremony (View Pics & Videos).

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya And Abhishek Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rukus Avenue Radio (@rukusavenueradio)

