Remember Dimpy from Ishq Vishk? He was the Sardar friend in Shahid Kapoor's debut film as a lead. Played by actor Damandeep Singh Baggan, Dimpy has now becoming a talking point on social media thanks to the below Twitter thread. The reason? The guy only had one dialogue that he keeps repeating in different variations, the entire movie! After Shahid Kapoor, It's Ishaan Khatter's Turn to Believe in 'Ishq Vishk'?

Ishq Vishk (2003) is one of the first movies I watched like an obsession. And while it is easy to dismiss it as another cliched college romance, there is a lot more to it. For starters, Damandeep Singh Baggan plays a cliched Sardar character called 'Dimpy'. pic.twitter.com/qwyu0nrlLy — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Dimpy's Catchphrase...

I know this was a common trope in Bollywood films but this is where it gets interesting. Dimpy has only one line in the entire movie! He talks at multiple points during the movie but always uses the line "Kya baat kar raha hai yaar?" (with small tweaks occasionally) pic.twitter.com/AA23EJcQ4t — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Other Characters Acknowledge His Line...

In some scenes, other characters also acknowledge Dimpy's line. pic.twitter.com/HKNB9pF9dq — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Dimpy Protecting Indian Culture With His One Line...

Here, Dimpy is standing up for Indian culture by using his six magical words. pic.twitter.com/tyVqCwDtiO — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

When Dimpy Nearly Said Something Else, Before He...

In one scene Dimpy is about to actually speak but in the end, has to suffice with his usual line. pic.twitter.com/0sXrWinwOo — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

That's How He Greets His Friends...

Imagine you are going on a trip with your friends and you're really excited about it. Good, now convey it using "Kya baat kar raha hai". Most of us would fail but Dimpy pulls it off. pic.twitter.com/1KH0EZ6NcT — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Line Stays Even in the Middle of an Argument...

Even in an argument where you can barely hear him, Dimpy doesn't break character. pic.twitter.com/AiLdrxfDKS — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Using His Line to Troll the D*ck Hero...

When Rajeev is clearly being a dick, it is Dimpy and his magical line that explains the absurdity of his demand. pic.twitter.com/eHKtiEOdi7 — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Or When He Has to Show Concern...

Even after this when Rajeev fakes an injury, only Dimpy is actually concerned about him. How does he show his concern? You guessed it... pic.twitter.com/CCYL4TZy95 — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Or When His Heart Breaks...

Dimpy's one true love is Alisha. So when his heart shatters into a million pieces, this is all he can say. pic.twitter.com/nwflbs5CaZ — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

The Sequel We Never Thought We Needed... Until Now...

But Dimpy also knows that Rajeev is an idiot who would fuck things up sooner or later, so he never gives up. If they ever make a sequel, I hope it's about Dimpy and Alisha. pic.twitter.com/L5aeVqhQ2O — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Dimpy Gets a Song Too!

Saving the best for the last, they also gave a song to Dimpy. He dances his heart out with Shahid but what line does he lip-sync to in the song? I think everyone now knows the answer. pic.twitter.com/Ggc0JI0XoK — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

