Fans are eagerly looking forward to the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, helmed by Atlee. As Twitterati continues to trend #JawanTrailer on the micro-blogging platform, here’s an exciting update shared by Red Chillies Entertainment. The production house shared a motion poster that features a walkie-talkie with Jawan displayed on it and mentioned ‘Announcement Coming Soon’. Jawan is all set to be released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Jawan: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Film Censored, Runtime Revealed; Expect Promo to Drop Any Time Soon!

Jawan Trailer Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)