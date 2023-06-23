Auditions are always tough and if it's Shah Rukh Khan's film then we can expect it is going to be the toughest. Recently, during an interview actress Gayatri Bhardwaj revealed that she auditioned for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan but failed to get the film. Even revealed a train-based action scene and said that it is going to be a breathtaking scene. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Intro Scene Leaked From Atlee's Upcoming Film? Here's The Truth About Viral Pics!.

Check Out The Short Video Of Gayatri Bharadwaj's Interview:

Gayatri Bharadwaj gave audition for #Jawan train sequence but failed. Says, that gonna be a breathtaking scene #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/rpd67UdXw8 — ℣αɱριя౯ (@SRKsCombatant) June 23, 2023

