Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is the upcoming flick starring Salman Khan in the lead. Reports are rife that the actor’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has walked out of the project. As per a report in the Bollywood Hungama, Aayush exited Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali owing to creative differences. However, there has been no official statement from him or the makers of the film yet. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan Sports a Long Hair Look As He Begins Shooting for His Next (View Pic).

Aayush Sharma Walks Out Of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

