A Mumbai court dropped extortion charges against lyricist Javed Akhtar in criminal complaint filed by Kangana Ranaut. However, the veteran star has been summoned for intimidation and insulting modesty. Reportedly, he has been asked to appear before the court on August 5. FYI, the legal tussle between the two started in 2020. Javed Akhtar Tells Court He Didn’t Threaten Kangana Ranaut But Suggested Her to Resolve Issues With Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Javed Akhtar:

