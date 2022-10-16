Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood and their fans cannot have enough as they share love, relationship, couple and family goals. Today happens to be their anniversary and Kareena took to social media to share pictures and a post which read: ‘Me and you️You and Me️to Eternity we go…Happy 10 Handsome Man’. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Off to Work in Style with Her Cool Baby Boy Jeh (View Pics).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

