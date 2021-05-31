Rumour mills just don't stop churning news about Kartik Aaryan's ouster from projects. After Dostana 2 went into recasting and he left Freddie, there are reports that he has been replaced with Ayushmann Khurrana in an Aanand L Rai movie. A Hindustan Times story suggests the actor is not even in the know of his ouster from the project. Sources told HT that Kartik was in an advanced stage of finalising the movie and then it didn't happen. We wonder who is influencing these decisions if they are true.

Is it called Fanception because I’m a Fan of my Fans ? 🤔 Can keep going forever just for this feeling ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z9sVPWg3sm — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 29, 2021

