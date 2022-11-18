Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! After getting an entry in Hera Pheri 3 and also having successful year with superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the lad has now signed a film with Kabir Khan. Reportedly, the actor will play a boxer in the flick. Further, the report also suggests that Kartik is being trained under Alia Bhatt's brother, Rahul Bhatt, for his physical transformation. However, nothing official is confirmed as of yet. Freddy Song Kaala Jaadu: Arijit Singh’s Tune and Kartik Aaryan’s Dance Are a Combination You Shouldn’t Miss! (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan as Boxer:

