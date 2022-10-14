Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and dropped a video from her Karwa Chauth celebrations which see many popular faces from Bollywood. In the clip, the B-town ladies' can be seen performing the sargi ritual while offering prayers. Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon and many more were in attendance. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth with Family (View Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

