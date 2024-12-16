Katrina Kaif rarely steps out in public, but when she does, she makes sure to grab the headlines. On Monday (December 16), the Merry Christmas actress was spotted seeking divine blessings at Shirdi's Sai Baba Mandir. The Bollywood actress was joined by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, for her spiritual outing. In a video shared online, Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a white kurta, perfectly rocking the ethnic fashion. In another video, the actress could be seen giving a sweet hug to her mother-in-law at the Mumbai Airport. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Vicky Kaushal Calls Himself ‘Fashion Handicapped’ and Reveals How Katrina Kaif Tells Him to ‘Go Change’ (Watch Video).

Katrina Kaif and Veena Kaushal at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Katrina Kaif and Veena Kaushal Share a Sweet Hug at the Mumbai Airport

