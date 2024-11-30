Vicky Kaushal has once again won hearts with his honest confession. When it comes to fashion, he doesn’t mince words, calling himself ‘fashion handicapped.’ At the GQ Men of the Year 2024 event, Vicky humorously opened up about his style struggles. In fact, when asked if his wife, Katrina Kaif, ever tells him to ‘go change’ when his outfit doesn’t hit the mark, he readily admitted it. The actor revealed that he needs an ‘army’ to help him put together a stylish look, with Katrina being the ‘prefect’ of that squad, ensuring he looks his best every time. Vicky Kaushal Steals the Spotlight at GQ Men of the Year 2024 Event, Confesses Love for Aloo Paratha and More (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal On His Style File

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia)

