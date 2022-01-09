Katrina Kaif shares a happy picture with hubby Vicky Kaushal as she completes her one-month anniversary. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is all smiling alongside Vicky Kaushal in this mushy photo. She took to Instagram and wrote "Happppyyyyy one month my, " along with a heart emoji. Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia dropped a comment and wrote: "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple, we love you." Even actress Vani Kapoor wrote: "beautiful" in the comments section.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

