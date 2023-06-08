The makers of Lust Stories 2 had recently dropped the teaser of the upcoming Netflix series. But now a promo from it featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma has been leaked on Twitter. The video showcases Tamannaah’s character singing with classic songs with a group of adults and meanwhile Vijay’s character staring at her. Well, director Sujoy Ghosh reposted this video clip and reacted asking the Twitter user, ‘oye! how you got this?’ Lust Stories 2 Teaser Out! Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and Mrunal Thakur Tackle Sex, Love and Relationships in Netflix's Upcoming Sequel (Watch Video).

Lust Stories 2 Promo Leaked

oye! how you got this? https://t.co/uRDttq1cok — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) June 7, 2023

