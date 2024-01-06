Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan, although they began their acting journeys in the same Delhi groups, were never particularly close friends. Manoj, in a recent media interview, mentioned that they don't meet nowadays, stating, "Milna to nahi hota. Do alag alag duniya ke log hum ho chuke hai" (We don't meet; we have become people of different worlds now). He explained that during their early days in the same acting group, they had separate friend circles, and even then, their friendship wasn't profound. Manoj Bajpayee Goes SHIRTLESS To Flaunt His Toned Body, Says ‘Ekdum Killer Look Hai Na’ (View Pic).

Manoj Bajpayee On His Equation With Shah Rukh khan

