Monica, O My Darling starring Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the makers announced today. The movie is helmed by Vasan Bala. Monica, O My Darling First Look Out! Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi’s Film to Premiere on Netflix (View Pics).

Monica, O My Darling Release Date:

Someone please tell @RajkummarRao that he already has a hold on our hearts. He doesn’t need a claw for it 🥰 Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling pic.twitter.com/sWwOz2E8gs — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 12, 2022

