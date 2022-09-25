With Navratri coming up soon, Brahmastra tickets are going on sale and this is deal you might want to get behind asap. The tickets will be available for only rupees 100 from September 26, Monday to 29 Thursday. So for those who have already seen it, you might love to watch it again at this cheap price or if you haven't seen it, be sure to catch up between these dates. Brahmastra Part 1 - Shiva Ending Explained: Decoding the Finale of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer, the Secret Cameo and How They Expand the Astraverse.

