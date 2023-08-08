Nupur Sanon has offered a glimpse into her recent getaway, sharing snippets from the trip with her sister Kriti Sanon and a group of cousins and friends. Through the pictures, the Sanon sisters are captured enjoying moments by the poolside, sharing cool airplane selfies, and relishing their vacation time. The images showcase their camaraderie and the blissful ambiance of the vacation spot. As Nupur lets her followers in on their leisurely escapades, the shared snapshots reveal a mix of joyful poolside relaxation and lively airplane adventures, painting a lively portrait of their memorable trip. Kriti Sanon is Excited to Go to Indore and The Reason is Going to Win Her More Fans From the City!