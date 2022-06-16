OM – The Battle Within song "Kala Sha Kala" is out. The song is crooned by Raahi, Dev Negi and composed by Amjad Nadeem, Enbee. The item number from Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi's film sees Elnaaz Norouzi in a sizzling avatar, showing her sexy dance moves. The lyrics of the song "Kala Sha Kala" are penned by Kumaar. OM - The Battle Within Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur Is Seen As A Patriotic Warrior In This Action-Packed Flick Co-Starring Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj And Jackie Shroff (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

