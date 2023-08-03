The highly-anticipated OMG 2 trailer is finally out and Akshay Kumar takes on the powerful role of Lord Shiva, determined to rescue his devotee, played by Pankaj Tripathi. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam delivers a glimpse as an advocate fighting against Tripathi's character in the film. The trailer showcases intense moments as Akshay Kumar's divine intervention comes to the aid of Pankaj Tripathi, helping him overcome his challenges and struggles. OMG 2 boasts a star studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Govind Namdev. The Amit Rai directorial will hit the big screens on August 11, 2023. OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva Act Impresses Netizens, Calls the Film's First Glimpse 'Fantastic'.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

