On The Archies Release Day, Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Luck to Grandson Agastya Nanda For His Debut Film (View Post)

Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age film The Archies is all set for its grand digital debut. The movie stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor as the leads.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 07, 2023 11:25 AM IST

The Archies marks Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda's debut in Bollywood. Now, as the teen drama arrives on Netflix today (Dec 7), Big B penned a sweet note for Agastya, along with sharing a picture from the film's premiere night. "Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ," Amitabh captioned the post. This is indeed adorable! The Archies OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here's How To Watch Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film Online.

Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Grandson for The Archies:

Berry Vibes! BLACKPINK Jennie Lets Her Natural Elegance Shine in Beige Sweater Teamed With White Tee and High Bun – See Pics
  • Viral
    Bengaluru Road Rage: Allegedly Triggered by ‘Number Plate’ of Car, Man Hurls Abuses at Driver, Smashes Windshield Amid Heavy Traffic; Horrifying Video Surfaces Bengaluru Road Rage: Allegedly Triggered by ‘Number Plate’ of Car, Man Hurls Abuses at Driver, Smashes Windshield Amid Heavy Traffic; Horrifying Video Surfaces
  • Festivals
    National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: What Happened on Pearl Harbor Day? Everything To Know National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: What Happened on Pearl Harbor Day? Everything To Know
  • Videos
    Hanukkah 2023: Know Start And End Dates, History And Significance Of This Jewish Festival Of Lights Hanukkah 2023: Know Start And End Dates, History And Significance Of This Jewish Festival Of Lights
    • Close
    Search

    On The Archies Release Day, Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Luck to Grandson Agastya Nanda For His Debut Film (View Post)

    Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age film The Archies is all set for its grand digital debut. The movie stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor as the leads.

    Socially Team Latestly| Dec 07, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    The Archies marks Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda's debut in Bollywood. Now, as the teen drama arrives on Netflix today (Dec 7), Big B penned a sweet note for Agastya, along with sharing a picture from the film's premiere night. "Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ," Amitabh captioned the post. This is indeed adorable! The Archies OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here's How To Watch Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film Online.

    Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Grandson for The Archies:

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Agastya Nanda Amitabh Bachchan Khushi Kapoor Netflix Suhana Khan The Archies The Archies Movie The Archies on OTT The Archies Release Date The Archies Review Yuvraj Menda Zoya Akhtar
    You might also like
    Search Close
    Search

    On The Archies Release Day, Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Luck to Grandson Agastya Nanda For His Debut Film (View Post)

    Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age film The Archies is all set for its grand digital debut. The movie stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor as the leads.

    Socially Team Latestly| Dec 07, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    The Archies marks Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda's debut in Bollywood. Now, as the teen drama arrives on Netflix today (Dec 7), Big B penned a sweet note for Agastya, along with sharing a picture from the film's premiere night. "Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ," Amitabh captioned the post. This is indeed adorable! The Archies OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here's How To Watch Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film Online.

    Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Grandson for The Archies:

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Agastya Nanda Amitabh Bachchan Khushi Kapoor Netflix Suhana Khan The Archies The Archies Movie The Archies on OTT The Archies Release Date The Archies Review Yuvraj Menda Zoya Akhtar
    You might also like
    Dhak Dhak OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Adventure Film Online!
    TV

    Dhak Dhak OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Adventure Film Online!
    Leave the World Behind OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke’s Psychological Thriller
    Hollywood

    Leave the World Behind OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke’s Psychological Thriller
    Squid Game - The Challenge Announces Season 2 Return At Netflix (Watch Video)
    Hollywood

    Squid Game - The Challenge Announces Season 2 Return At Netflix (Watch Video)
    -->
    You might also like
    Dhak Dhak OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Adventure Film Online!
    TV

    Dhak Dhak OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Adventure Film Online!
    Leave the World Behind OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke’s Psychological Thriller
    Hollywood

    Leave the World Behind OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke’s Psychological Thriller
    Squid Game - The Challenge Announces Season 2 Return At Netflix (Watch Video)
    Hollywood

    Squid Game - The Challenge Announces Season 2 Return At Netflix (Watch Video)
    Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What He Said to Kajol to Make Her LOL In Their Viral Pic From The Archies Premiere During Latest #AskSRK Sesh!
    Bollywood

    Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What He Said to Kajol to Make Her LOL In Their Viral Pic From The Archies Premiere During Latest #AskSRK Sesh!
    Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What He Said to Kajol to Make Her LOL In Their Viral Pic From The Archies Premiere During Latest #AskSRK Sesh!
    Bollywood

    Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What He Said to Kajol to Make Her LOL In Their Viral Pic From The Archies Premiere During Latest #AskSRK Sesh!
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Man United vs Chelsea
    100K+ searches
    Aston Villa vs Man City
    50K+ searches
    Sheffield United vs Liverpool
    50K+ searches
    Gemini
    20K+ searches
    Hi Nanna
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Man United vs Chelsea
    100K+ searches
    Aston Villa vs Man City
    50K+ searches
    Sheffield United vs Liverpool
    50K+ searches
    Gemini
    20K+ searches
    Hi Nanna
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot