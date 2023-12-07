On The Archies Release Day, Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Luck to Grandson Agastya Nanda For His Debut Film (View Post)

The Archies marks Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda's debut in Bollywood. Now, as the teen drama arrives on Netflix today (Dec 7), Big B penned a sweet note for Agastya, along with sharing a picture from the film's premiere night. "Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ," Amitabh captioned the post. This is indeed adorable! The Archies OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here's How To Watch Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film Online.

Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Grandson for The Archies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

