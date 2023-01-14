Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the co-owner of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders attended the opening ceremony of DP World International League T20 (ILT20) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He promoted his upcoming flick Pathaan during the opening ceremony of ILT20 where he treated fans with his film’s dialogue. The crowd at the stadium can be heard cheering as SRK says “Party Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath mein pataakhe bhi layega.” Shah Rukh Khan Attends the DP World International League T20 Opening Ceremony (View Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan At ILT20 Opening Ceremony

“Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge… toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega.” King Khan promotes #Pathaan at the #ILT20 league opening ceremony in Dubai #ShahRukhKhan #SiddharthAnand #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham #Dubai pic.twitter.com/x1fI98MXyp — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 13, 2023

