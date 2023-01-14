The trailer of Pathaan, which was released on January 10, has already created excitement amongst fans. And now many are going to be in for a treat as the film’s trailer will be showcased on Burj Khalifa. The makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s spy thriller confirmed that the trailer of Pathaan will be shown on Burj Khalifa on January 14, which is today. Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Gets a Loud Cheer From Fans As He Treats Them to His Upcoming Film’s Dialogue at ILT20 Opening Ceremony in Dubai (Watch Viral Video).

Pathaan Trailer On Burj Khalifa

Brace yourselves for a visual spectacle - catch #PathaanTrailer on Burj Khalifa on 14th Jan 🔥🔥🔥 Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/GcckgWTdIo — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)