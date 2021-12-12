Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared new set of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities and we’re smitten! These photos are from the mehendi ceremony and it was all about love, laughter and lots of dance. Katrina can be seen not just flaunting her beautiful mehendi, but she and Vicky can be seen dancing their hearts out at the function. Family and friends can also be seen having a great time celebrating the love story of Katrina and Vicky.

VicKat’s Mehendi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina And Vicky Dancing Their Hearts Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

